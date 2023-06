British aero-engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new turbogenerator to power hybrid-electric flights.

The generator will initially use sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and later transition to hydrogen fuel when it becomes more widely available, the company said.

Rolls-Royce is working hard to meet the new demands of the aerospace industry. With one eye on carbon emissions, the sector is looking to transition to more sustainable engines. Electric and hybrid motors will play a key role in that.

Rolls-Royce, which has also been working on the world's largest engine, has focused on building technology to power the future of flight, where fossil fuels are no longer an option.