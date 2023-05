Rolls-Royce has announced the first test of its new "green" UltraFan jet engine at their test facility in Derby, United Kingdom. The company claims the new engine is the quietest and most fuel-efficient engine ever, delivering around 10% better fuel efficiency than the world's current most efficient aero-engine, the Trent XWB.

"UltraFan is a demonstrator aero engine – the largest in the world – containing a suite of new technologies that deliver greater fuel efficiency, which in turn means lower emissions and greater sustainability," explains Rolls-Royce.

"Those technologies are scalable, capable of being developed to create an engine with a thrust range of 25,000lb to more than 100,000lb for narrowbody or widebody aircraft that may be developed from the 2030s," the company added.