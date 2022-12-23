The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing

Chris Cholerton, President of Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, said: “Seeing the UltraFan demonstrator come together and getting ready for test in Testbed 80 is a great way to end the year. We have all been waiting for this moment, which is such an important milestone for the program and for the team who have worked on it. The next stage will be to see UltraFan run for the first time on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel in 2023, proving the technology is ready to support more sustainable flight in the future.”

The largest aero-engine demonstrator in the world, UltraFan features several revolutionary innovations that increase fuel efficiency, which reduces emissions and improves sustainability. The technology could also be used to improve the efficiency and sustainability of our present in-service engines shortly.

"The UltraFan demonstrator is designed for the future – it will be ready to run on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel from day one of service. In addition, we are actively exploring potential options for hybrid-electric and hydrogen power solutions," explains Rolls Royce.

The fan in the UltraFan demonstration is 140 inches (3.56 meters) in diameter, and it uses 25% less fuel than the first generation of Trent engines. It combines a brand-new engine design with a set of technologies that will make air travel more sustainable for decades.

UltraFan, Rolls Royce says, offers a range of sustainability options for transitioning to net zero aviation. There are alternatives for transferring innovations from the UltraFan development program to the present Trent engines shortly to provide improved fuel efficiency and emissions reductions.