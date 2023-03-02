'Mirror' or error? Romania unveils world’s first AI 'advisor' to state

"Hello! You gave me life. I am Ion. Now, my role is to represent you like a mirror," reads a rough Google translation of Ion's address to the parliament.

"Teach me to be Romanian. What do I need to know about Romania?" Ion asked.

In the presentation, the formal introduction of the "honorary adviser," a face and words appeared on a digital screen, responding to the prime minister's cues, along with a programmed voice.

The platform, created by a volunteer group of academics and industry experts, will collect messages sent through ion.gov.ro and analyze the data to create reports outlining Romanians' priorities.

Before becoming public policy, the reports will be based on key messages that have been entered multiple times and analyzed as charts or lists, said Digi24 report.

The Ion algorithm will "learn" from the data entered by users without being able to speak with them directly. The creators of Ion anticipate that the technology will expand and be applied to other fields, such as information and education.

Ion to capture the voice of people for policymaking

AI-powered Ion is currently in the learning phase of the project, which is being carried out in stages. Romanian citizens have been asked to contribute by sharing their ideas with Ion.