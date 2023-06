Rondo Energy, developer of the Rondo Heat Battery, has unveiled plans to expand its factory to an impressive 90 GWh capacity.

Teaming up with the Siam Cement Group (SCG), the Thailand-based facility is set to become the largest battery factory in the world.

The Rondo Heat Battery, dubbed the "brick toaster," is a significant leap forward in the quest to decarbonize the industrial sector.

Composed of readily available materials like oxygen, silicon, aluminum and iron, this heat battery stores electric power as heat in refractory brick—a technology that has been used for centuries in industrial heat storage.

According to Rondo, it's heat batteries can convert intermittent wind and solar power into continuous, high-temperature, low-cost heat for industrial use.