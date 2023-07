A collaboration between researchers at Leiden University and AMOLF in Amsterdam has yielded a new metamaterial, a rubber block that can count. The researchers are calling it a Beam Counter and it is pretty nifty.

In a world where researchers are racing to make a quantum computer that can do complex math, building a new rubber block might not seem like much. But physicist Lennard Kwakernaak finds the "complexity of simple things" intriguing, and it is a tough ask to make an inanimate object count.

Scientifically speaking, the rubber block can be classified as a mechanical metamaterial. The term is used to define a material whose properties depend not just on its composition alone but also on its structure. Interestingly, the block does not need complex events like an increase in temperature to do its job.