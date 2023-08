Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), a Vera C. Rubin Observatory project, will revolutionize our hunt for interstellar objects traveling through our solar system.

The space community is keenly interested in discovering interstellar objects, which are not gravitationally bound to any star system and mostly come from planetary systems far beyond our solar system.

The thrill of discovering alien objects is especially intense given that we have only discovered two such extraterrestrial objects to date — the Omuamua and Borisov.

These two faint interstellar travelers were discovered by chance because the telescopes were oriented in the appropriate direction when they passed through the inner solar system.