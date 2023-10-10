Rugby players to wear mouthguards that detect head injuries

Rugby players to wear mouthguards that detect head injuriesThe smart technology can identify concussions early.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 10, 2023 06:28 PM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 06:28 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a rugby player.PeopleImages/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Similar to other contact sports, rugby puts players at risk for head injuries, including concussions. When someone receives a blow to the head, a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) known as a concussion can happen, impairing brain function. In rugby, many situations including tackles, collisions, or unintentional head hits can cause concussions.Confusion, vertigo, headaches, memory issues, and altered consciousness are all signs of a concussion. To stop future serious harm, concussions must be quickly identified and treated.Smart mouthguards for all players That’s why global governing body World Rugby is introducing smart mouthguards for all its players. The technology will serve in the early detection of head injuries such as concussions, according to a report by World Rugby published on Monday. See Also Related Athletes turn to magic mushrooms to treat traumatic brain injuries Team Spins Egg Yolks to Study Effects of Brain Trauma 11 Interesting Discoveries of the Brain Over the Past Ten Years The body announced a $2 million investment in the technology. It will be utilized for the first time in this month's inaugural WXV, the international women's championship, and will be incorporated into the league's official head injury assessment process starting from January 2024.“The latest scientific research and expert opinion is telling us one thing — reduce the forces players experience on their heads at all levels of the game. That is exactly what we’re doing," said in the statement Eanna Falvey, World Rugby chief medical officer.“The advances in smart mouthguard technology mean elite players will be better cared for than ever before. We are taking smart mouthguards out of the realm of medical research and putting them into the world of everyday performance management to continue to manage player welfare in the best way possible.”Rugby places a high focus on player safety, and head injuries are actively avoided. Changes to the rules, better player instruction, and improved safety gear are all part of the efforts taken by the league to reduce and perhaps get rid of injuries altogether.In addition, rugby organizations have put into place stringent concussion recovery procedures for players. To guarantee that players are fully recovered before returning to the field, these protocols include medical evaluations and required rest periods.Long-term impacts to be evaluated Concerns concerning the long-term impact on players' brain health have been highlighted in relation to repeated concussions and subconcussive strikes. Although the connection between rugby and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative condition linked to repeated head trauma, is still being researched, the league is doing its best to avoid that its players suffer from any such conditions.According to World Rugby's independent Concussion Working Group, all players at all levels should wear a mouthguard because previous studies in ice hockey have shown that it lowers the chance of a concussion by 20 percent and even protects against tooth damage. The new mouthguards go beyond merely protecting to identifying potentially dangerous head injuries and advising league doctors to take a closer look where a particularly bad head injury may have occurred. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Physicist proposes humans are living in simulated realityStudy explains Neptune and Uranus' unusual magnetic fieldsAnti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in SingaporeImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Space startup aims to raise Hubble's orbit using water — here's howSimurgh's legacy: Afghanistan's supercar marvelESA satellite reveals one of the biggest ozone holes everPredictions for what the world will be like in 2100?7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms? Job Board