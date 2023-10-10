Rugby players to wear mouthguards that detect head injuries

Similar to other contact sports, rugby puts players at risk for head injuries, including concussions. When someone receives a blow to the head, a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) known as a concussion can happen, impairing brain function. In rugby, many situations including tackles, collisions, or unintentional head hits can cause concussions.

Confusion, vertigo, headaches, memory issues, and altered consciousness are all signs of a concussion. To stop future serious harm, concussions must be quickly identified and treated.

Smart mouthguards for all players

That’s why global governing body World Rugby is introducing smart mouthguards for all its players. The technology will serve in the early detection of head injuries such as concussions, according to a report by World Rugby published on Monday.