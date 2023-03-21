AI company Runaway enters the game of text-to-video generation

​​Runway, a New York-based startup, is working to launch AI-generated videos. The company recently announced its Gen 2 system for generating short video clips based on a word prompt given by users. Alternatively, they can use images to create a video clip from scratch. The system will produce close to a 3-second video clip based on the prompt, as per the Verge.

Cris Valenzuela -co-founder and CEO of Runway- demonstrated a short snippet based on the prompt "drone footage of a desert landscape" in an exclusive live demo. Within seconds, the Gen 2 produced a video that was only a few seconds long. This development is a sign that text-to-video is on the verge of becoming a reality.

Generate videos with nothing but words. If you can say it, now you can see it.



Introducing, Text to Video. With Gen-2.



Learn more at https://t.co/PsJh664G0Q pic.twitter.com/6qEgcZ9QV4 — Runway (@runwayml) March 20, 2023

The product is not yet available to everyone. People who want to use this can sign up for a waitlist on the private Discord channel. Later, in the coming weeks, the company will provide broad access.