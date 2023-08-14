Russia to equip its advanced submarines with hypersonic missiles

Russia plans to equip the Yasen-class submarines with its Zircon hypersonic missiles, Reuters reported. Also known as Project 885M, the Yasen-class is the most advanced Russian submarine powered by nuclear energy, and the addition of hypersonic missiles will strengthen its capabilities.

Russia is one of the few countries that is not only working on developing hypersonic missiles but has also successfully demonstrated their development on more than one occasion. These missiles can travel at speeds five times faster than sound and are considered the next frontier of weapons technology since they cannot be countered with conventional missile defense systems.

Russia's hypersonic missile

Russia first tested the Zircon (also written as Tsirkon) back in 2021. The weapon demonstrated its hypersonic abilities by traveling at Mach 7 and then hitting a target nearly 200 miles away.