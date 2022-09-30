Russia plans to build 1,000 aircraft by 2030, using local parts

In the wake of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Western nations responded by putting in place tough sanctions that were meant to effectively kill the aerospace industry in the former Soviet country.

Even though Russia is looked at as a major player in the aerospace industry, its domestic market is dominated by the likes of Airbus and Boeing. The two airplane manufacturers enjoy a 95 percent market share in the country. In March, Interesting Engineering reported that Russia has quickly enacted laws that allowed these planes to fly and obtain airworthiness certificates locally too.

However, as the conflict has prolonged, these measures are falling short and Russia needs a long-term plan to keep planes in the air.

Russia's ambitious goal of self-reliance

Under Vladimir Putin, the Russian aerospace industry has found new vigor after state-owned aerospace corporation, Rostec, which was founded in 2007. Now, Russia's only manufacturer of civil aircraft has decided that it will cater to all of the industry's needs, and the foreign-made aircraft will drop out of the fleet of Russian airlines.

In responses sent to Reuters, the corporation said that it does not see Airbus and Boeing planes being delivered to Russia in the future and has embarked on a journey to build new aircraft with locally made parts. Rostec will begin this process by substituting imported parts such as the Pratt & Whitney engines on the medium-haul MS-21 planes.

It will also make 20 new aircraft every year of its regional jet Superjet-new from 2024. Between now and 2030, Rostec plans to make 142 Superjet News, 270 MS-21s, 70 turboprop Il-114, 70 medium-haul Tu-214 aircraft as well as 12 wide-body jets, Il-96.