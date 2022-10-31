Russia completes debut flight of upgraded Su-57, its fifth generation fighter

The Sukhoi Design Bureau at the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which is part of the state-owned tech corporation, Rostec, has been involved in the design and upgrades of the Su-57. The debut flight was conducted at the Gromov Flight Testing Institute’s airfield and lasted 56 minutes. The flight also tested other onboard equipment, which will provide artificial intelligence (AI) support to the pilot, the agency report said.

Russia's tryst with Su-57

Russia's attempts to manufacture the Su-57 date back to the late 2000s when its engines faced compressor stalls. The designers went back to older, Saturn AL-41F1 engines that were used on the Su-35s.

However, a test flight in 2010 saw cracks on the airframe, meaning the aircraft went back to the drawing board, and new composites and improved aircraft design were brought in. One aircraft crashed during tests in 2019 and the program that was supposed to go into serial production in 2017, delivered the first aircraft in 2021. The following year was marginally better with the Russian Air Force receiving two more aircraft in September 2022 and the delivery of two more aircraft expected before the end of the year.

The upgraded version that debuted this month has been dubbed Su-57M and offers the possibility of installing a second-stage engine. The codename for this project was Megapolis, Business Insider said in its report. Media reports also suggest that UAC has installed the "izdeliye 30" engines that provide a greater thrust compared to the AL-41F-1 engines on the Su-57.