Russia's long-delayed robotic Luna-25 mission is at the launch site ahead of a liftoff scheduled for August 11, a report from state media publication TASS explains.

The Luna-25 lander was designed to perform a soft landing on the lunar south pole as the world's major space players turn their attention to mining the south pole region for ice that can be converted into water, oxygen, and rocket propellant.

Luna-25 is Russia's first lunar lander since 1976 and it will launch atop a Soyuz 2.1a rocket at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in east Russia.

Firstly, Russian officials must temporarily displace an entire town underneath the Soyuz rocket's flight path, as there's a danger its boosters could crash into the settlement.