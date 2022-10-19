Russia allegedly lost its most powerful air defense system, the S-400, in Ukraine

What do we know about the S-400?

The S-400 is a long-range, surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) developed by Russia. It is the successor to the S-300, which was introduced during the Soviet era and makes multiple advancements to counter the new threats of today's warfare.

The S-400 is designed to take down a wide spectrum of aerial threats ranging from stealth aircraft to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise, as well as ballistic missiles. The S-400 is a mobile launch system that can deploy up to four types of missiles to counter threats that go well beyond visual range (BVR).

It has a range of nearly 250 miles (400 km) while its radar systems are capable of scanning targets in the range of 370 miles (600 km) and engaging with up to 80 targets at a time.

The Achilles heel of the S-400

According to a post on the page of the RAND Corporation, a research organization based in the U.S., the S-400 can be classified as a high-performance high-altitude missile aerospace defense system (HIMADS) but is not without its limitations.

The radar is a critical component of the system's detection capabilities and when deployed at ground level can drastically shrink the range to nothing beyond the horizon. To avoid this, the radars need to be placed on tall masts. However, an even better system would be to place them on airborne warning and control aircraft systems (AWACS) or aerostats – balloons sent to high altitudes but that are still tethered to the ground.