Russia's new submarines will be armed with 'Poseidon' nuke torpedoes

But this plan has been questioned because it would be easy for the energy to go away under the sea. Such torpedoes would likely be used to hit coastal assets directly, perhaps even being "salted" with cobalt to make them extra "dirty."

"A division of special-purpose submarines armed with Poseidon nuclear-capable torpedoes is due to come into operation in the Russian Pacific Fleet by early 2025, a source close to the Defense Ministry told TASS on Monday," states the TASS report.

"The decision on setting up a division of nuclear-powered submarines in Kamchatka has been made. This will take place in December 2024 or in the first half of 2025," the source told TASS.

This comes after reports from Russian media in January that the first batch of "Poseidon" drone torpedoes, which used to be called the "Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System" or "Kanyon," had been successfully delivered.

Each "Poseidon" is nearly three times wider than a typical heavyweight torpedo, measuring 78.7 feet (24 meters) long and 5.2 feet (1.6 meters) in diameter. Reportedly, a nuclear reactor powers its quiet pump-jet propulsion system, and analysts believe this gives it almost infinite endurance. Also, according to Russian reports, it can supposedly dive 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) beyond the crush depth of U.S. Mark 48 torpedoes at 56 to 70 knots.

#SubFriday Khabarovsk Class submarine. Major New Article with cutaway on Covert Shores https://t.co/oHrBAQpvNk



If Twitter doesn't give you the full size image, go to the above link pic.twitter.com/xbjf1bpMQI — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) November 20, 2020

Each torpedo has a large nuclear warhead with a yield of about two megatons and a nuclear reactor that runs on liquid metal. If true, that would give each torpedo excellent range, endurance, and possibly high, almost limitless, sustained speeds.