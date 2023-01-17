Russia reportedly produces first batch of Poseidon Nuclear Torpedoes

With a maximum speed of 100 knots (115 mph, 185 kph) and the ability to dive to a depth of 3,280 feet (one km), the Poseidon is an autonomous vehicle that can cruise for long periods in the ocean and then launch a sudden attack.

Attack of the Poseidon

The Poseidon is meant to attack coastal installations and can be equipped with a nuclear warhead that can avoid existing missile defense systems. Apart from unleashing thermonuclear destruction, Poseidon's warhead is also designed to spread the radioactive contamination over a wide area.

Worse still, the UUV can be detonated physically away from its actual target further out in the sea to unleash a radioactive tsunami that could spread contamination over larger areas.

The Poseidon is initially designed to be fired off the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine that Russia states will be used for research purposes only. As per reports, the submarine that is working to advance underwater nuclear warfare can carry up to six Poseidon systems.

In the wake of the claims that Poseidon's production has been completed, the next question that warrants an answer is whether its nuclear warhead is ready. The TASS recently also reported that Belgorod was testing the Poseidon weapon, The War Zone said in its report. Experts told The War Zone that these were likely ejection tests to ensure that the UUV left the submarine but did not involve powering up the nuclear reactor on it.