Russia has unveiled a new drone called the "Joker," that can sleep or hibernate for long periods before attacking, according to Russian news outlet TASS. Designed to hide from electronic countermeasures, the "Joker" drone could be placed in preparation for attack hours, days, or weeks before its operator wakes it to unleash death from above.

The report, originally posted in Russian (and Google Translated for our report), also explains how the drone could prove pivotal in Ukraine.

Sleeping killer drones

"A tool for hibernating FPV drones of the Joker line and its top model, Ultimatum, was developed and implemented at the Central Design Bureau. A drone with a hibernator can take a position for an attack and [hibernate] for several weeks. On the air, a sleeping drone does not manifest itself in any way." Dmitry Kuzyakin (director general of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions) explained to TASS.