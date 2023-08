Various news outlets report that Russia's Geran-2 (its domestically-produced version of the Iranian "Shahed-136" loitering munition drone) production facility allegedly uses teenagers from Russia and abroad for assembly. First reported by the Russian human rights group Protokol, young workers are allegedly paid poorly in what has been termed a "forced labor scheme." The factory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the Republic of Tatarstan was recently refurbished for 80 billion rubles (equivalent to $806 million) to build 2,000 "boats" annually.

Teenage-built war drones

This new "boat" factory was launched by Alexey Florov, director of Albatross LLC drone firm. The plant is assembling 70 Geran-2 drones per month from Iranian-supplied kits. Teenagers aged 15 to 17 from the Alabuga Polytechnic College apparently work 12-hour shifts for about $350 monthly. However, the goal of "boat productions" has not been met, with no more than 300 drones delivered by August.