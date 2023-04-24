GigaChat: Russia enters AI race with its ChatGPT rival

Russia is the latest entrant to the artificial intelligence (AI) race as, mostly state-owned, Sberbank announced the launch of GigaChat, a rival to a conversational chatbot, ChatGPT. The move could heat the competition among countries looking to assume leadership positions in the technology that has taken the world by storm.

Last November, OpenAI launched ChatGPT, an AI model that can strike human-like conversations with its users. As more and more people began using ChatGPT, AI's versatility became known.

From writing poems to essays, the chatbot is capable of quite a lot, and if Bill Gates is to be believed, AI could soon start tutoring kids too. Microsoft has been quick to back OpenAI monetarily and looking to incorporate the technology into its products and is taking the lead in the AI race. Other tech companies are also picking up the pace with their AI models, and we have seen multiple releases in the past few weeks.

Who are ChatGPT's rivals?

Google, which acquired DeepMind to work on AI products, was caught off guard when ChatGPT was released. Its hurried attempt to release its AI model Bard backfired, and it has since taken a measured approach. Recently, it equipped Bard with the ability to write and debug code, which OpenAI offers through another AI model, Codex.