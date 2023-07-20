Russian scientists present to Putin the nation's 'most powerful' quantum computer

Russian scientists are claiming that they have created the most powerful quantum computer in the history of their nation.

They even presented the computer to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited the exhibition of quantum technology achievements by Rosatom, the State Nuclear Energy Corporation.

But as per a report, the claim is far from true and the computer won’t be breaking modern encryption codes anytime soon.

How powerful is the computer exactly?

At 16 qubits, the quantum computer is tiny in comparison to those developed by IBM, Dwave, etc. who have previously built quantum systems with hundreds of qubits, reported The Register.

Interesting Engineering reported earlier this month that researchers at Google claimed that the latest iteration of their quantum computer ‘Sycamore’ can compute complex calculations in seconds. Notably, Google’s computer is powered by 53 qubits, as opposed to Russia’s 16 qubits.