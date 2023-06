Russia's much-touted multi-engined "Sirius" combat drone prototype has been spotted by a Russian motorist near Ryazan (southeast of Moscow). Thinking quickly, the motorist videoed the drone in flight and uploaded it to social media for all to see earlier this year. The footage, embedded below, clearly shows the drone's sheer size, reportedly 75.5 feet (23 meters) long, with its characteristic V-shaped tails and long wings.

Allegedly a "heavy attack" drone, the "Sirius," is currently in development by the Russian drone manufacturer Kronshtadt. The Sirius aircraft was designed to be a more advanced, twin-engine replacement for the Orion UCAV, a single-engine aircraft used in combat during the invasion.