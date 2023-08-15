Russia's Luna-25 beams back first images from race to lunar south pole

Russia's first lunar lander mission since 1976 has sent its first images back to Earth as it makes its way to the lunar south pole, a report from Space.com reveals.

The Luna-25 mission is racing India's Chandrayaan-3 lander to see which will become the first-ever to land in a region of the Moon that scientists believe harbors an abundance of ice water.

Luna-25 beams back its first space images

On Friday, August 10, Russia launched a Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 spacecraft from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

It is the first domestically produced probe sent to the moon in the history of modern Russia and the first Russian lunar probe in almost 50 years. Luna-24 lifted off in 1976 and returned a small sample of lunar regolith, or soil, to Earth.