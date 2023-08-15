Russia's Luna-25 beams back first images from race to lunar south pole

Russia's Luna-25 beams back first images from race to lunar south poleIt's looking tight, but the Luna-25 lander mission may just beat India's Chandrayaan-3 to the lunar south pole.Chris Young| Aug 15, 2023 09:11 AM ESTCreated: Aug 15, 2023 09:11 AM ESTinnovationThe first image beamed back by Luna-25.IKI RAS Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Russia's first lunar lander mission since 1976 has sent its first images back to Earth as it makes its way to the lunar south pole, a report from Space.com reveals.The Luna-25 mission is racing India's Chandrayaan-3 lander to see which will become the first-ever to land in a region of the Moon that scientists believe harbors an abundance of ice water.Luna-25 beams back its first space imagesOn Friday, August 10, Russia launched a Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 spacecraft from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.It is the first domestically produced probe sent to the moon in the history of modern Russia and the first Russian lunar probe in almost 50 years. Luna-24 lifted off in 1976 and returned a small sample of lunar regolith, or soil, to Earth. See Also Related Russia’s first moon mission since 1976 takes to the skies Will Russia's Luna-25 beat India's Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon? Russia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocket Now, Luna-25 has captured its first images from space and beamed them back to mission control. The images were taken on Sunday, August 13, and published by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IKI RAS).The first Luna-25 image.IKI RAS The images show the Luna-25 spacecraft with Earth and the Moon in the background. The Russian flag and the Luna-25 mission patch are also clearly visible."These images show the elements of the device's design against the background of the Earth, from which we have already departed forever, and against the background of the moon, to which we will soon arrive," Russian space agency Roscosmos explained in a statement shared via Telegram.An image of the Earth captured by Luna-25.IKI RAS The images shared alongside the statement were taken some 192,625 miles (310,000 km) from Earth. On average, the Moon is roughly 238,855 miles (384,400 km) from Earth, meaning Luna-25 doesn't have far to go."All systems of the spacecraft are operating normally, communication with the station is stable, and the energy balance is positive," IKI RAS wrote in a separate statement.Will Luna-25 beat Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon?Russia's Luna-25 lander is expected to arrive on the Moon today, August 15. Once there, it will orbit the Moon for five to seven days, meaning it should land on the lunar south pole around August 22.If all goes according to plan, the lunar lander will operate on the Moon's surface for a year. During that time, it will analyze lunar soil, search for ice water, and investigate the Moon's incredibly thin atmosphere. It will do so using eight instruments, including a laser mass spectrometer.Meanwhile, India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander entered lunar orbit on August 7. However, that mission will orbit the Moon longer than Luna-25, meaning it will likely touch down on the lunar south pole just after the Russian mission on August 23.An image of the Moon taken by Luna-25.IKI RAS The world's leading space agencies have set their sights on the lunar south pole because scientists believe there are pockets of water ice hidden beneath lunar soil and inside shadowed craters that never catch sunlight due to their angle relative to the Sun.There are some interesting parallels between the first exploration of the lunar south pole and the earliest days of lunar exploration. Russia was the first country ever to send a probe to the Moon — the country's Luna-2 mission in 1959 was the first to reach the Moon, and Luna-9 in 1966 was the first to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.The first crewed landing was, of course, carried out by NASA's Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Now, Russia looks set to be the first country to perform a soft landing on the lunar south pole ahead of NASA's Artemis III mission set for no earlier than 2025. Artemis III will be the first to send a crew to the lunar south pole. 