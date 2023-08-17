Russia's Luna-25 enters Moon orbit, gears for soft landing

Russia has returned to the Moon after an almost 47-year gap. The recently launched Luna-25 spacecraft entered lunar orbit on Wednesday, August 16.

Russia’s Luna-24, the last lunar mission, entered the Moon's orbit in 1976.

“All Luna-25 systems are functioning normally; communication with it is stable. Sessions are being taken to measure the current navigational parameters," Roskosmos, Russia's space corporation, posted on Telegram (translation via Google).

The spacecraft will orbit the Moon for at least five days before slowly landing softly on the lunar south pole on August 21.

"Entering lunar orbit is absolutely critical for the success of this project. This is a first for the post-Soviet period," Anatoly Zak, the creator and publisher of RussianSpaceWeb.com, told Reuters.