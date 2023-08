Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, announced on Sunday, August 20, that its Luna-25 lander had crashed into the Moon before it could perform a historic landing attempt on the lunar south pole.

Luna-25 was Russia's first lunar mission in almost 50 years. Russian officials undoubtedly hoped success would show Russia's space operations could continue to function and even excel in the face of heavy space industry sanctions levied against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

It wasn't to be, and now Yury Borisov, head of Roscosmos, has provided an update, telling state media that the crash of Luna-25 was likely caused by an engine failure, a report from CNN reveals.