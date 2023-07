Over the last 48 hours, Business Insider reports, Russian fighters have harassed around six NATO aircraft over the skies of Syria. As per a spokesperson from the US, Moscow's pilots in the region have been exhibiting dangerous and unprofessional conduct, which seems to be an ongoing trend.

This follows news from a few months ago of Russian pilots harassing "Reaper" drones near Ukraine.

Unsafe and unprofessional

According to a statement from Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US Air Forces Central Command, during a mission against the Islamic State on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. local time, Russian Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets approached an unknown number of US military MQ-9 "Reaper" drones.