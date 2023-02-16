This programming language could halve the land used by data centers

The reason for this is reliance on specific programming languages like JavaScript, Python, and Go that require an expensive computational process to remain stable and secure enough for cloud use. As companies increasingly rely on these less-efficient languages, their resource needs in terms of both physical land to occupy and energy needed to operate continue to grow every year.

Some languages, like C and C++, are far more efficient but are notoriously vulnerable from an information security and system stability perspective. In an environment where these kinds of nasty tradeoffs are increasingly problematic, many large companies are turning to Rust, a niche programming language that aims to let developers have their computational cake and eat it too.

What's the issue with Java (and JavaScript, and Python, and Go, and...)?

To understand why data centers use so much energy, we need to look at a very fundamental concept in how programs work: memory access.

When you run a program, a certain amount of system memory is allocated for its use. Within this allocation, the program runs its instructions and processes data, constantly swapping values in and out of specific, physical locations in the system's memory reserve. In older languages like C and C++, these memory addresses can be directly accessed from within the program itself without having to ask for permission (which was already granted when the memory was allocated).

The problem is that even if memory has an ironclad electrical logic built into it, the programmers who are manipulating it are humans, and humans make mistakes like forgetting to give memory allocations back to the OS when they are done with them or attempting to access parts of system memory for which they do not actually have permission.

Older languages will compile these errors into the program and run it without safeguards, leading to program crashes when an operating system denies a program's attempts to access forbidden memory. Or even worse, bad programming can leave sensitive data behind in memory after the program is done with it, making it accessible to malware and viruses.