New rusty batteries could provide up to 100 hours of storage

Today's lithium-ion batteries require expensive materials, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite, that originate mostly from other countries. The new battery, however, stores electricity using simple iron metal through the principle of "reversible rusting."

This means the battery converts iron metal to rust when discharging while it converts the rust back to iron when charging.

Iron-air batteries were first evaluated in the early 1970s for use in electric vehicles. Today, however, more recent data implies that they could help promote and diversify the country's future supplies of green electric power for utilities, told Scientific American George Crabtree, director of the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research at Argonne National Laboratory.

Iron-air batteries are much larger than lithium-ion ones and can store and discharge power for as long as 100 hours. This is a significantly larger amount than the four hours provided by lithium-ion batteries.

Form Energy is partnering with the State of West Virginia to build their first iron-air battery manufacturing facility in the city of Weirton, a historic steel community with a rich history and knowledge of iron processing.

In past statements, Form Energy has said its iron-air technology will be able to "store electricity for 100 hours at system costs competitive with legacy power plants. The company's pioneering multi-day battery will reshape the electric system to reliably run on 100% low-cost renewable energy, every day of the year."