Making aviation history: When a SAAB J37 almost shot down an SR-71

The Lockheed SR-71 was renowned for its speed, achieving multiple speed records over its nearly 25 years of service. On July 28, 1976, the plane went an incredible 2,193.167 mph (3,529.56 kph), which was the best thing that ever happened.

Given such speeds, it is unsurprising to find out that it was widely believed at the time that no aircraft could catch the SR-71. It was even claimed that the "Blackbird" could even outrun missiles.

Although 12 Blackbirds were accidentally lost, no Blackbird was ever shot down by the enemy. But, as it turns out, they were not as invulnerable to air-to-air engagements.

In all of the SR-71's history, only one plane could get a radar lock on the fast-moving U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane as it circled. Interestingly, this was not a cutting-edge Soviet fighter, as you might expect, but a SAAB J37 "Viggen" fighter.

But how?

During the 1980s, one of the SR-71's strategic goals was to follow the "Baltic Express." This required an aircraft to fly through a small gap in international airspace near Sweden.

Few radar systems had a chance to track the SR-71 when it started its missions in the 1960s since the aircraft was at the cutting edge of stealth technology. In the 1980s, however, brand-new and advanced ground sensors could find the plane.

When the SR-71 got close to a predetermined waypoint near Copenhagen, it would activate on Swedish air-defense radar. However, during the "Cold War," Stockholm had a strict policy of neutrality, but it expected the Soviet Union to lead any invasion.