Safari resort will produce water from air using transparent solar devices

The pool in the huts. MASK Architects

“With this project, our goal is to make the most basic need of water accessible rather than a luxury experience, and to prevent hunger, thirst, and the diseases and deaths its absence causes.”

Called the BAOBAB Safari Lodges, the new safari huts are located in a self-sufficient community where there is land to grow fruits and vegetables, a space to source water for farming and animals, and facilities to make and sell food such as cheese, bread, meat, and milk.

“We want to be able to build a community which can provide for and feed the surrounding communities which are starving and in poverty. We are able to give work to the local people,” said the architects.

An illustration of the huts. MASK Architects

The project will be affordable, scalable and adaptable and will use sustainable resources. It will consist of lodges raised 11 feet (3.5 meters) off the ground to create a secure living zone.

“We aim to replicate the experience of feeling high up and above nature,” explained the architects.

Instead of having the pool on the ground floor, the resort features a pool on the top floor at a high level to provide a panoramic view of the safari zone. Meanwhile, a lower balcony allows visitors to interact with the wildlife that surrounds the settlements.

Expertly designed

Each house has a pump for the water to be collected and drained down from the pool. The exterior structure is created with local wooden materials and the architects have incorporated internal foldable blinds to create privacy when needed and to also allow cooling from the shade.