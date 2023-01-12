This company turns massive dump trucks into self-driving heavy vehicles

While car companies continue to overpromise and underdeliver autonomous fixes, heavy vehicles have gone ahead.

SafeAI, a leader in retrofitting autonomous solutions in the mining and construction industry, promises Autonomy 2.0.

Autonomy in the heavy vehicle industry is also imperative to solve labor shortages.

As automotive companies scale back ambitions and tone down superlatives for their autonomous projects that are still in development, an underappreciated set of vehicles has gone ahead with their autonomous solutions.

Heavy vehicles such as excavators and mining trucks aren't exactly dominating headlines when it comes to autonomous vehicles (AVs). However, they've leaped forward without much noise.