Novel salt-based strategy may efficiently capture and store carbon dioxide

With the rising greenhouse gas emissions, it has become inevitable to develop cutting-edge solutions to remove the lingering carbon dioxide from the Earth's atmosphere.

To address this urgent global crisis, an international team of researchers has developed a promising strategy to store and capture carbon dioxide (CO2).

They developed a guanidinium sulfate salt-based method for carbon capture and storage at room temperature and pressure. Scientists used this salt to make "lattice-like structures" called clathrates, which enabled the capturing of CO2 molecules.

"The guanidinium sulfate serves to organize and trap the CO2 molecules without reacting with them. We have discovered a rare example of a clathrate that is stable and non-corrosive at ambient temperature and pressure, a highly desirable feature compared with ethanol amine, ammonia, and other solutions that are commonly used in carbon capture,” explained Cafer Yavuz, professor of chemistry, and director of the KAUST Oxide and Organic Nanomaterials for Energy & Environment (ONE) Laboratory, in an official statement.