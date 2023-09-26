SambaNova's new chip runs AI models to 5 trillion parameters

Palo Alto-based AI chip startup SambaNova has introduced a new semiconductor that can be used in running high-performance computing applications, like the company’s LLM platform SambaNova Suite, with faster training of models at a lower total cost.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Meet our newest AI chip, SN40L, which is now powering SambaNova Suite.



The SN40L is an industry-first with its revolutionary design: on the inside it offers both dense and sparse compute, and includes both large and fast memory, making it a truly “intelligent… pic.twitter.com/GvRRnUMlhx — SambaNova Systems (@SambaNovaAI) September 19, 2023

SambaNova announced the chip, SN40L, can serve a 5 trillion parameter model with 256k+ sequence length possible on a single system node. It is being touted as an alternative to NVIDIA, which is a frontrunner in the chip race and recently unveiled what will possibly be the most powerful chip in the market – GH200 – which can support 480 GB of CPU RAM and 96 GB of GPU RAM.