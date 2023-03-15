Samsung to invest $230 billion to further semiconductor manufacturing

The mega cluster, which will feature five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung, will be set in the Gyeonggi Province and is expected to be completed by 2042. According to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, the cluster is aimed to attract more than 150 firms involved in the design and production of chipsets.

Samsung aims to expand its production capacities in both computer memory chips and logic chips designed for high-end applications like 5G technology, driverless cars, and AI-enabled systems.

A masterplan for "key economic growth"

The announcement from the south-Asian country is part of its plan to develop six key industries which are crucial to further its export market, according to AP News.

In addition to semiconductors, others include rechargeable batteries, electric vehicles, robotics, displays, and biotechnology. Authorities are expecting to attract a total investment of around $422 billion by 2026.

The development comes as competing countries including the United States, China, India, and Japan are planning to ramp up their chip manufacturing facilities by offering tax breaks and infrastructural support.

Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, in a session with business leaders and policymakers on March 15, highlighted the relevance of technology industries and described it as "key economic growth engines and security and strategic assets that are also directly linked to job creation and livelihoods.”