Samsung’s new washing systems can help cut microplastic emissions by up to 54%

“Our ambition is to become the most energy-efficient appliance brand globally, and our latest products and partnerships will help make sustainable living a reality for more people and more communities," said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the R&D Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, in a press release.

Technology to tackle microplastic pollution

Samsung and US sports apparel firm Patagonia have been working together to counter the issue of microplastic shedding that happens during the washing process, which eventually ends up polluting oceans and other bodies of water.

The collaboration has helped Samsung develop two new features for washing machines, a filter, which is compatible with any appliance, that catches plastic materials, and a wash cycle that specializes in reducing microplastic pollution. "A breakthrough in the fight against microplastics, the Less Microfiber Cycle cuts microplastic emissions by up to 54%.8." The cycle is now available for purchase in European countries and will be soon rolled out to compatible washers in Korea from February this year and in the U.S. soon.

The firm's Less Microfiber Filter can reduce microplastic emissions by barring them from draining into the ocean at the end of wash cycles. "It will be available in select Samsung washing machines in Europe beginning in the second half of 2023 and can also be purchased separately and applied to any washer on the market, regardless of brand."