San Francisco police to soon deploy robots that can kill

A dystopian future?

“We are living in a dystopian future, where we debate whether the police may use robots to execute citizens without a trial, jury, or judge,” said to Mission Local Tifanei Moyer, senior staff attorney at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area.

“This is not normal,” she wrote over email. “No legal professional or ordinary resident should carry on as if it is normal.”

However, supervisor Connie Chan revealed she had taken all concerns under consideration but that “according to state law, we are required to approve the use of these equipments. So here we are, and it’s definitely not an easy discussion.”

Extreme measures

In a statement, the San Francisco Police Department responded to the controversial conversation by saying that it does not currently have pre-armed robots but that it could deploy robots equipped with explosive charges “to contact, incapacitate, or disorient violent, armed, or dangerous suspects” when situations call for such extreme measures.

“Robots equipped in this manner would only be used in extreme circumstances to save or prevent further loss of innocent lives,” further noted the statement.

The new police robots would be remote-controlled Onfokus/iStock

In addition, very few high-ranking officers would have permission to authorize use of robots as a deadly force option, limiting the mass deployment of such extreme tactics.

A dangerous force?

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who voted in favor of the new authorization, expressed concern over statements made during the deliberation that the police department was untrustworthy and dangerous.