Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy

How does the sand battery work?

PNE's solution turns to resistive heating to utilize the excess power generation during peak hours. The energy is used to heat air, which is then transferred to a tower of sand through a heat exchanger. Since the melting temperature of sand is hundreds of degrees Celsius, a tower of sand has a high potential for storing energy.

More importantly, a battery is built in such a manner that it can store energy for many months at a time, providing an option for long-term storage. To demonstrate their technology, PNE set up a small sand battery in western Finland using 100 tonnes of sand which is used in construction.

The stored heat energy can be used to heat water and pump it to offices and homes during winter. The energy conversion ratio is rather poor when it comes to converting heat into electricity. However, it could still be useful as a source of industrial heating, which is a major contributor to emissions.

Technology that's available now

Unlike innovations that take a few years to mature and reach the markets, the sand battery is a technology that is available right away. Since demonstrating its technology, PNE has been offering sand-based energy storage solutions through its two products.