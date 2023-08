Sandia National Laboratories revealed the Enchilada Trap, a groundbreaking ion trap central to some quantum computers, in a press release.

This innovative device promises to reshape the landscape of quantum computing, providing researchers with a potent tool to explore the experimental and transformative field of quantum computation.

By effectively housing electrically charged atoms, or ions, on a microchip, this trap facilitates the manipulation of quantum bits, or qubits, which serve as the fundamental units of quantum computation.

A quantum computer equipped with a substantial number of qubits holds the potential to handle increasingly intricate algorithms, with the prospect of surpassing classical computers in addressing complex problems.