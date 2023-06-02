SAS starts taking bookings for its first ever all-electric flight

SAS starts taking bookings for its first ever all-electric flightThe journey will take place in 2028.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 02, 2023 08:03 AM ESTCreated: Jun 02, 2023 08:03 AM ESTinnovationSAS' new electric plane.SAS Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On Friday, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) started taking bookings for its first-ever commercial flights on electricity-powered planes set to take flight in 2028.This is according to a press release by the firm.At noon central European time, the airline opened registration for 30 seats on one of its three all-electric inaugural flights. SAS did not specify where the planes would leave from nor where they would land. As such, it won't require payment until 30 days before takeoff. All bookings are free, and the seats are transferable free of charge. The airline took this opportunity to remind clients that it has always been an innovator. See Also Related World's largest autonomous electric cargo plane unveiled Electric planes could hit the skies in a few years — here's how A New 100-Seat Electric Plane Could Cause a Breakthrough by 2027 "Since its inception in 1946, SAS has been one of the pioneers in the airline industry, being for instance the first commercial airline operator to fly over the North Pole to significantly shorten flight time between continents,” said Anko van der Werff, President and CEO of SAS. “A groundbreaking activity for which SAS received the Columbus Prize. The fact that we can now invite our passengers to the next major milestone in the future of aviation is a natural continuation of that pioneering spirit and a significant step on our journey towards more sustainable aviation." SAS's net-zero emissions goalThe company has ambitious plans to fly startup Heart Aerospace's ES-30 hybrid electric regional aircraft. The airline claims the new vehicle will produce zero CO2 emissions, NOX, or ultrafine particulates.This is because the ES-30's four electric motors are designed to use a combination of batteries and hybrid turbogenerators.“SAS' goal is net-zero emissions by 2050. An important part of achieving this goal is to develop and use technological innovations such as electric aircraft on shorter trips,” said the firm in its statement.The price of the flights has been set at 1,946 Swedish Krona ($180) because 1946 was the year of SAS's inaugural flight.In February of 2023, a purpose-built independent cargo electric plane was unveiled by Pyka in the United States. Christened Pelican Cargo, it was said at the time to be the "largest zero-emission cargo airplane and the first autonomous vehicle of its class.”"We designed this plane to eliminate C02 emissions from the logistics chain while offering a significant speed advantage over ground transportation and operating costs at a fraction of conventional air transportation," said Michael Norcia, Pyka's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder during the inauguration. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsDawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technologyEngineer who built Cordless Tesla teases what's coming up nextHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthScientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robotMegalodon tooth necklace from Titanic discovered after 111 yearsHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' Job Board