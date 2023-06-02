SAS starts taking bookings for its first ever all-electric flight

On Friday, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) started taking bookings for its first-ever commercial flights on electricity-powered planes set to take flight in 2028.

This is according to a press release by the firm.

At noon central European time, the airline opened registration for 30 seats on one of its three all-electric inaugural flights.

SAS did not specify where the planes would leave from nor where they would land. As such, it won't require payment until 30 days before takeoff.

All bookings are free, and the seats are transferable free of charge. The airline took this opportunity to remind clients that it has always been an innovator.