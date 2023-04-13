Barcelona company to launch satellite constellation that connects the most isolated

SpaceX to launch Sateliot's first satellite

The launch of Sateliot's first satellite, called Groundbreaker, will be the first of five missions to send a satellite into LEO for the space company as part of the first phase of its operations. By next year, Sateliot plans to have 64 satellites in orbit. And by 2025, it plans to have a total of 256 satellites in LEO.

The Falcon 9 rideshare mission, called Transporter 7, is currently slated to lift off tomorrow, April 14, following delays caused by adverse weather conditions. The mission will take off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

In an interview with CNET, Sateliot CEO Jaume Sanpera said "We are the cell tower in space for the mobile operators. These are small satellites — nanosatellites — that allow us to have coverage everywhere in near real-time in three years."

Other firms, such as Apple, Verizon, and Qualcomm, are also looking to provide similar services. As for the iPhone Pro 14, Apple introduced a satellite SOS feature that allows users to connect from remote locations via GlobalStar satellites.

A new satellite constellation

Before Sateliot can begin to connect regular customers using its new constellation, it will first connect companies that require connectivity in sectors such as the maritime and logistics industries. The company has so far signed three deals with firms in these sectors, worth roughly $1.1 billion.