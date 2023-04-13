Trending
SpaceX Falcon Heavy
World’s largest logjam
Robotic dog back to NYPD
Leaked Pentagon documents
Dinosaurs from chicken DNA
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Barcelona company to launch satellite constellation that connects the most isolated

The company, Sateliot, aims to have a total of 256 satellites in low Earth orbit by 2025.
Chris Young
| Apr 13, 2023 07:21 AM EST
Created: Apr 13, 2023 07:21 AM EST
innovation
A stock image of a nano satellite.
A stock image of a nano satellite.

iStock / Rick_Jo 

This week, Barcelona-based company Sateliot will launch its first satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission.

The private firm aims to lift a small constellation into low Earth orbit (LEO) to give customers enough coverage to allow them to send text messages from remote locations.

Mountaineers, for example, would be able to send a message in an emergency, and people who are stranded could also seek help.

SpaceX to launch Sateliot's first satellite

The launch of Sateliot's first satellite, called Groundbreaker, will be the first of five missions to send a satellite into LEO for the space company as part of the first phase of its operations. By next year, Sateliot plans to have 64 satellites in orbit. And by 2025, it plans to have a total of 256 satellites in LEO.

The Falcon 9 rideshare mission, called Transporter 7, is currently slated to lift off tomorrow, April 14, following delays caused by adverse weather conditions. The mission will take off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

In an interview with CNET, Sateliot CEO Jaume Sanpera said "We are the cell tower in space for the mobile operators. These are small satellites — nanosatellites — that allow us to have coverage everywhere in near real-time in three years."

Other firms, such as Apple, Verizon, and Qualcomm, are also looking to provide similar services. As for the iPhone Pro 14, Apple introduced a satellite SOS feature that allows users to connect from remote locations via GlobalStar satellites.

A new satellite constellation

Before Sateliot can begin to connect regular customers using its new constellation, it will first connect companies that require connectivity in sectors such as the maritime and logistics industries. The company has so far signed three deals with firms in these sectors, worth roughly $1.1 billion.

Most Popular

The trick behind Sateliot's connectivity is that each of its nanosatellites can enable communication with a region of Earth roughly three times the size of Texas. Due to that capability, the company says it will be able to provide global coverage with its full fleet of roughly 250 satellites.

As a point of reference, SpaceX's own Starlink mega-constellation currently totals more than 3,500 satellites in LEO. Of course, Starlink provides high-speed internet, whereas Sateliot's satellites will enable text messaging, meaning their constellation will require much less bandwidth. Much like Starlink, however, the new service could play a crucial role in saving the lives of people in isolated, remote locations.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/jg6P5ge9wx/rachel-o3tiy5piork-unsplash.jpg
Researchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study better
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/peWquQA3Osj5zwjp21VF7JgT6QOYxlUAC5pZ9Grx.jpg
Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/png/vuORc9T4tDnv6ftemTyFoXHS8RYmgJsI0VrL5bO3.png
Introducing America's potential game-changer: the first affordable all-electric camper van
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/sCsUD2JJrbgieBPvXkCx7kkfGMsb2eK8jCw5zFol.jpg
The bodies of Vesuvius' victims weren't well-preserved due to extreme heat
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/FTajgKVMhZZorN7zBFerSP6TJM9BCiiWjRyrFhaw.jpg
Twitter Inc., is dead after being merged into Elon Musk's X Corp
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/19/image/jpeg/BWVTRa1icm3js6UWhOYHjDJeRqPcXky2gYzWI0mf.jpg
75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/23/image/jpeg/kJuL6Lb33qgJ8hHl3bQfLIojDvQC92vtgbXmL9sF.jpg
How a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/30/image/jpeg/HrshXgGbkEJOKmyYSAyHrb6JmdGHzCBtSRYlghii.jpg
Plasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/rgJAcPPtIJ63NYsUVAoCahFIk1oUPuGPXytu2keb.jpg
Latest underwater exploration of Baiae reveals exciting new discoveries
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/16/image/jpeg/ylQGrpxWUrV4hYEozvIgkubGJEJr781zH1Bfg8ZQ.jpg
A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
More Stories
cultureHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineer
Stephen Vicinanza| 10/31/2022
innovationHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 9/24/2022
innovationPhotographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'
Chris Young| 4/7/2023