Satellite manufacturer makes first-ever 'space-based voice call' using standard smartphones

The first ever space-based two-way voice call was made using standard smartphones recently. The technology could be crucial in providing space-based cellular connectivity to nearly 50 percent of the global population that remains unconnected even today, according to a press release.

Cellular networks require mobile towers to provide service in a particular area. However, even in developed countries like the U.S., there are many "dead zones" in areas such as national parks or rural communities where no cellular networks exist.

Companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX are looking to provide internet services using satellite constellations but they need special equipment to gain access. Satellite designer and manufacturer AST SpaceMobile is also looking to provide space-based cellular access to users but with a twist. The users do not need special gadgets; they can continue using their existing smartphones.