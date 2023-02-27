Satellite messaging now possible on Android and iPhone with a new $99 Bluetooth accessory

With the iPhone 14, Apple unveiled the ability to connect to satellites in case of emergencies even when the phone is out of cellular network or Wi-Fi coverage areas. Users of the Android operating system are still waiting to know if any of the upcoming high-end phones would offer similar features, even though chipmaker Qualcomm has announced the feature. Either way though, users would a major phone upgrade to get access to these features. Unless they opt for Motorola's Defy which costs just $99.

Motorola's Defy Satellite Link

The Defy Satellite link is a credit-card-sized device that weighs no more than three ounces (70 g). Designed to be used as a keychain fob, the device can be attached to a backpack, belt, or essential gear when you are outdoors. Armed with IP68 protection, the device is dustproof and waterproof as per the company's claims and is powered by a 600 mAh battery that can last for days at an end.

The Defy Satellite Link isn't locked onto any mobile device. So, one device can be used by multiple people in a household, as long as it is paired with their smartphone. At the core of the device lies MediaTek's 3GPP-NTN standard modem that connects to the satellites thousands of miles above.

Needless to say but the emergency services are available only if one subscribes to the SOS Assist pack, which starts at $4.99 a month. For those looking for a little more than emergency assistance, there is a $149 annual subscription that provides 30 two-way text messages per month in addition to the SOS assistance.