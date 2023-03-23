Saudi, UAE investors are reportedly planning to invest in SpaceX

SpaceX may receive investment from a unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund as well as an Abu Dhabi-based company.

Both aim to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for the private space firm led by Elon Musk, as per a report by The Information.

New funding imminent for SpaceX

The new funding round could see SpaceX's value skyrocket to about $140 billion, according to the report, which cites people familiar with the discussions. According to venture capital firm Space Capital, SpaceX raised $2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020.