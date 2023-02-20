Saudia Arabia's new cubed skyscraper can fit 20 Empire State buildings

Inspired by the Najdi architectural style, the Mukaab will comprise a first-of-its-kind "immersive" experience, thanks to cutting-edge digital and virtual technology with the latest holographic, a press release said.

This means it could transport you to Mars one day and some other magical worlds the next day.

The New Murabba downtown development. New Murabba Development Company

Sounds bonkers? We're still not done.

To top it all, the cube will encompass a tower on top of a spiral base. This tower will host tourist attractions, residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities. The entire structure will be the tallest building in the city, a supertall skyscraper 400 meters long on each side.

Funded by the Public Investment Fund, the New Murabba is one of the many mega projects currently being developed in Saudi Arabia. It is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the country's economy.

The spiraling tower inside the Mukaab. New Murabba Development Company

Another day, another futuristic city in Saudi Arabia

The entire development will be located over 19 square kilometers at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the North West of Riyadh.

Meant to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents, the New Murabba project will feature more than 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and more than 980,000 sqm of retail space, as well as 1.4 million sqm of office space, 620,000 sqm of leisure assets, and 1.8 million sqm of space dedicated to community facilities.