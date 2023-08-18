Saudi Arabia rolls out world’s first zero-carbon 5G network

It’s quite possible that you may be reading this article on your phone using a 4G or a 5G network. But have you ever thought of the repercussions these networks have on the environment?

There’s a lot of electricity needed to set up broadband services for 4G/5G networks. And the electricity thus used releases carbon and greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. The higher the network capacity, the higher the emissions.

Unfortunately, it’s not only the carbon emissions that are being released into our environment; there are other pollutants like sulfur dioxides, nitrogen oxides, etc.

This isn’t sustainable, and given how we're in the middle of a global shift towards renewable sources of energy, broadband companies are acting towards lowering their CO2 footprint.