Saudi firm installs Central Asia's largest wind turbine

Saudi firm installs Central Asia's largest wind turbineACWA Power's 6.5MW unit is part of its Bash wind farm project in Uzbekistan. Looking into a sustainable future, Saudi Arabia firms are gradually spearheading a move towards harnessing green forms of energy from the region. Now, the country's clean energy company ACWA Power has installed one of the largest wind turbines in Central Asia, which is located in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan. The installation is part of the firm's 500MW Bash wind farm project in the region. The wind turbine generator (WTG) is produced by the Chinese firm Envision and has a capacity of 6.5 MW. The installation was carried out by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor China Energy Engineering Corporation. In comparison, the world's largest wind turbine has been recently completed off the east coast of China and boasts a capacity of 16 MW. The company hopes that the project will aid in furthering Uzbekistan's long-term goals of increasing the percentage of renewables in the country's energy mix. To lower CO2 emissions by 750 tonsIn a major push for clean energy sources in the region, the firm's Bash wind farm is planned to have 79 WTGs and is expected to produce more than 1,650 gigawatt-hours of power annually, helping it lower carbon dioxide emissions by 750 tons. The project is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. The firm has also entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement with JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the Bash wind farm project. ACWA Power has a portfolio of ten power projects in Uzbekistan, totaling US$ 7.5 billion in investment. "The company's continued investments and partnerships underline its dedication to the sustainable development of Uzbekistan's energy landscape, promoting economic growth, and advancing the country's renewable energy goals," said a press statement from the Saudi firm. Helping the region in energy transitionThe Bash wind farm is slated to aid Uzbekistan's efforts to boost its reliance on renewable energy sources, with the goal of producing 30% of its power from renewable sources by 2030. ACMA Power is also one of the world's largest private water desalination companies, with a gross capacity of 6.8 million cubic meters per day and a net capacity of 3.2 million m3 per day. The firm operates 16 desalination plants in four countries, ten of which are in Saudi Arabia. In 2022 alone, the company added 2.4 million m3/day of water desalination capacity via four desalination plants in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. Furthering sustainable projects in Central Asia, ACWA Power also inked a land-related deal in July to build a large wind farm that will power 11 million Egyptian households 1,158 sq. miles ( 3,000 sq. km) of land will be set aside for the development of the project in Egypt.