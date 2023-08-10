Saudi firm installs Central Asia's largest wind turbine

Looking into a sustainable future, Saudi Arabia firms are gradually spearheading a move towards harnessing green forms of energy from the region. Now, the country's clean energy company ACWA Power has installed one of the largest wind turbines in Central Asia, which is located in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan. The installation is part of the firm's 500MW Bash wind farm project in the region.

The wind turbine generator (WTG) is produced by the Chinese firm Envision and has a capacity of 6.5 MW. The installation was carried out by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor China Energy Engineering Corporation. In comparison, the world's largest wind turbine has been recently completed off the east coast of China and boasts a capacity of 16 MW.