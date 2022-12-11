Saudi Arabia 'plans' 2km long world’s tallest tower, more than double the size of Burj Khalifa

"Contractors that have priced megatall towers in the region say that depending on the final design, a 2km-tall structure could cost about $5bn to construct," said the report.

"A design competition with a participation fee of $1m is underway for the record-breaking tower," as per MEED's sources.

As per the sources, roughly eight companies have been asked to compete.

Some of the top architectural companies in the world are collaborating, and they were chosen for the project based on their previous work on iconic structures and megatall towers around the globe.

US-based companies Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), and Gensler are among the probable participants.

France's Egis and Dubai-based Killa Design are also competing for the bid.

The projected tall tower in Riyadh is just one of many influential projects slated for the city's northern peripheries, west of the existing King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The feasibility assessment for the development was carried out by EY, a global consultant, which falls under the masterplan of the Kingdom, stated the report.