Saudi’s first-ever AI-powered robot introduced, speaks Arabic and dances

Sara has the ability to recognize different dialects from within the Kingdom. She can also analyze sentences and comprehend their content.

This allows her to come up with relevant answers and better yet she even sends them in the form of text.

In October 2017, Saudi Arabia became the first country in the world to grant citizenship to a robot named Sophia, created by a Hong Kong-based company called Hanson Robotics.

Sophia had made her debut at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh and had this to say: "I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction. This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with a citizenship."

Women's rights in KSA are often controversial

A mere month later, Sophia was calling for more human rights for women in the nation.

"Sophia is a big advocate for women's rights, for rights of all human beings," Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson said at the time.

"She has been reaching out about women's rights in Saudi Arabia and about rights for all human beings and all living beings on this planet."

The move came about as women around the world immediately pointed out the disparity through social media of the comparison between Sophia getting citizenship so easily in a nation that does not even let women drive.