'More creative with higher accuracy': Say hello to OpenAI's latest, GPT-4

In a very impressive demo, Greg Brockman, president and cofounder of OpenAI, showcased GPT-4 and some of its capabilities and limitations.

Brockman showed the technology doing taxes, calculating a married couple's standard deduction and total tax liability. "This model is so good at mental math. It has these broad capabilities that are so flexible," Brockman said in the demonstration video.

Announcing GPT-4, a large multimodal model, with our best-ever results on capabilities and alignment: https://t.co/TwLFssyALF pic.twitter.com/lYWwPjZbSg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 14, 2023

GPT-4 can 'see', 'read', and 'reason'

According to a blog post, while the upgraded version of deep learning is less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, it "exhibits human-level performance" on various professional and academic benchmarks.

This, it proved through a simulated bar exam. Ever since ChatGPT's release, academics and researchers have been putting it to the test, and the chatbot has been performing well. GPT-4 passed the bar exam with a score in the top 10 percent of test takers. This contrasts with GPT-3.5's score, which was in the bottom 10 percent. GPT-4 was also able to score a five on several AP exams.

A technical report on the language model clearly states that GPT-4 "outperforms both previous large language models and most state-of-the-art systems".