Scania tests hybrid truck with solar panel trailer

Scania, Uppsala University, Eksjö Maskin & Truck, Midsummer, Ernsts Express, and Dalakraft have all been cooperating the last two years to produce a unique plug-in hybrid truck with a solar panel covered trailer. Now, they are testing the vehicle on public roads in Sweden for the first time.

This is according to a press release by Scania published on Thursday.

A sustainable transport system

“Scania’s purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Never before have solar panels been used to generate energy to a truck’s powertrain like we do in this collaboration. This natural energy source can significantly decrease emissions in the transport sector. It is great to be at the forefront in the development of the next generation’s trucks,” said Stas Krupenia, Head of the Research Office at Scania.