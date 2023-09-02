Scania tests hybrid truck with solar panel trailer

Scania tests hybrid truck with solar panel trailerThe vehicle could reduce emissions and sell excess power.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 02, 2023 01:11 PM ESTCreated: Sep 02, 2023 01:11 PM ESTinnovationThe Scania hybrid truck.Scania Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scania, Uppsala University, Eksjö Maskin & Truck, Midsummer, Ernsts Express, and Dalakraft have all been cooperating the last two years to produce a unique plug-in hybrid truck with a solar panel covered trailer. Now, they are testing the vehicle on public roads in Sweden for the first time.This is according to a press release by Scania published on Thursday.A sustainable transport system“Scania’s purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Never before have solar panels been used to generate energy to a truck’s powertrain like we do in this collaboration. This natural energy source can significantly decrease emissions in the transport sector. It is great to be at the forefront in the development of the next generation’s trucks,” said Stas Krupenia, Head of the Research Office at Scania. See Also Related Novel battery cell for heavy EVs can power trucks for over 900K miles Watch a Volkswagen Ram Into This Scania Electric Truck The Future Is Here: Scania's Bold Multi-Purpose Electric Self-Driving Vehicles The new vehicle is part of an ongoing research project that seeks to evaluate how many carbon emissions can be spared via the solar panels and how the trucks will interact with the power grid. The initiative saw the development of new, efficient, and lightweight solar panels specifically designed for incorporation in trucks.These panels equip the new truck with a prolonged driving range of up to 3100 miles (5.000 kilometers) per year in Sweden and more than double that in sunny countries like Spain. The batteries have a total capacity of 300 kWh, 100 kWh of which are placed on the truck and 200 kWh of which are produced from the trailer. The vehicle boasts an engine with 560 horsepower.Film panels for commercial vehicles“Our research towards efficient and light solar cells will be truly important, especially when it comes to applying them in future trucks,” said Erik Johansson, Project Manager and Professor of physical chemistry at Uppsala University. “Thin film panels are excellent for commercial vehicles.”“Our solar panels are excellent for applications that make commercial vehicles sustainable. We see great potential to decrease the emissions from heavy vehicles with electrification. Electricity generated by solar panels will save fuel and carbon emissions,” further added Erik Olsson, Head of Corporate Development, Midsummer.The truck, if approved and put into mass production. will help deter companies from using expensive and polluting fuels. ”The fuel is presently an increasing cost for haulage companies, and everything we can contribute with to lower this cost will benefit the society long-term,” said Daniel Sandh, CEO Eksjö Maskin & Truck.The project also has the potential to see the trucks sell the surplus of energy produced. "We thought we would be able to buy the trucks surplus, unfortunately that is not possible at the moment. But the solar cells becoming part of the truck's energy supply is fantastic. As an electricity trading company, we see that all renewable energy sources are needed to cope with the energy transition," said Sverker Ericsson, Electrical Trade Engineer at Dalakraft.Testing for the truck will be undertaken by haulage company Ernsts Express AB. “The whole industry is facing big challenges in general, and with fuel in particular. Electrification from renewable electricity is the future. It makes this project even greater for the green haulage company to be a part of,” said Lars Evertsson, CEO Ernsts Express. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Bridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyAI can detect Parkinson's 7 years before clinical diagnosisWhat makes merkava a great tank for UkraineCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisLamborghini's first all-electric hypercar to have more than 1,341 hpA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problems'Enslaved' 2-bed room from 2000 years ago found near PompeiiHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itStone Age female hunters launched this weapon for equality Job Board