Sci-fi-like space elevators could become a reality in the "next 2 or 3 decades"

Cohen describes the space elevator as "a cable stretching from Earth to space, along which people and cargo can easily travel." In his op-ed, he claims engineers and scientists are breaking new ground when it comes to designing these massive structures that could revolutionize the way we access space.

Why build a space elevator?

Space elevators have the potential to massively reduce the cost and energy required to go to space. Companies like SpinLaunch are already testing new, potentially ground-breaking technologies that could dramatically slash the costs of sending small satellites and scientific payloads to space.

However, space elevators could launch people, cargo, and scientific payloads into space, so they would have the added benefit of boosting human spaceflight and space tourism.

With space elevators, "the word “space mission" would be replaced by "transit," as trips to space become routine and mostly independent of weather conditions," Cohen writes. "Transits involving humans would be safer than current practices, whereby astronauts must accept a nonnegligible risk to their lives with each launch."

"A space elevator becomes a bridge to the entire solar system. Release a payload in the lower portion, and you orbit Earth, but do so in the upper portion, and you orbit the sun, all without fuel."